BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Federal Hill, according to police.

Baltimore City FOP said the officer was taken to Shock Trauma with a non-life-threatening injury.

Baltimore City Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Light Street.

 

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said an officer from the central district was pursuing a suspect by vehicle and that the suspect shot at the officer.

“President Mancuso is aware of injured Officer and is responding to Shock Trauma,” the Baltimore City FOP tweeted. “More information to follow as it becomes known.”

This story is developing.

