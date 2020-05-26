BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Federal Hill, according to police.
Baltimore City FOP said the officer was taken to Shock Trauma with a non-life-threatening injury.
Baltimore City Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Light Street.
Police involved shooting in the 1000 block of Light Street. Police Commissioner and PIO responding to Shock Trauma…
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 27, 2020
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said an officer from the central district was pursuing a suspect by vehicle and that the suspect shot at the officer.
Heavy police presence in Federal Hill on 900 block of Light St and throughout neighborhood. At approximately 9:25pm, police officer from the Central Dist was pursuing suspect by vehicle and suspect shot at officer in vicinity of Federal Hill. BPD currently in pursuit of suspect.
— Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) May 27, 2020
“President Mancuso is aware of injured Officer and is responding to Shock Trauma,” the Baltimore City FOP tweeted. “More information to follow as it becomes known.”
President Mancuso is aware of injured Officer and is responding to Shock Trauma. More information to follow as it becomes known.
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) May 27, 2020
This story is developing.