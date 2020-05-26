BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city will allow curbside retail pick-up starting Wednesday, Mayor Jack Young announced Tuesday.
In addition to the opening of curbside retail, the city will create pick-up, drop-off zones to make it easier for customers and delivery drivers to pick up the food or goods. Those zones will be created in commercial districts.
Business owners who are not in commercial zones but are clustered with other businesses can also apply for a temporary pick-up zone as well.
Mayor Young also announced that outdoor exercise classes will be allowed for 10 people or less. Gyms must still remain closed.
City officials announced a slight decrease in positive coronavirus cases in the city and said they are starting to see promising numbers.
“We at the Baltimore City Health Department are cautiously optimistic that some key COVID-19 data trend lines are showing signs of changing in a positive direction,” said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Over the past week, we saw a slight drop in the Baltimore City positivity rate from 21% to 17.5%. Our overall goal, based on World Health Organization guidelines, would be to reduce that positivity rate to under 10%, which can occur only with additional testing availability.”
She continued to encourage residents to take COVID-19 seriously, to wear face coverings in public, social distance and to wash hands frequently.
“If all Baltimore City residents continue to follow these guidelines, we will continue to see improvements in the data, allowing us to consider further real things city services and businesses,” Dzirasa said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.