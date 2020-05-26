TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials released guidelines Tuesday to help bars and restaurants reopen when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Under Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan, restaurants and bars can only do carryout and delivery service at the moment. But in anticipation of future steps, the county proactively issued guidelines about outdoor dining options so that they are prepared to quickly reopen.
“We are here to work in partnership to support Baltimore County’s restaurants and bars, which add to the vibrancy of our communities and are vital to our local economy,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “We don’t know exactly when the state will allow outdoor seating, but we’re taking action now to help ensure these small businesses can reopen as fast and as safely as possible.”
In a letter, officials provided proactive updates outlining steps the businesses must that to incorporate public health practices — including social distancing and sanitary practices.
Baltimore County is in the process of creating a streamlined application for establishments to request expansions in order to allow outdoor dining in areas not previously authorized, including both the use of private and public property.
County officials are also in conversations with Chambers of Commerce about possible street closures in an effort to identify expanded outdoor dining options.
By helping establishments expand outdoor dining options, restaurants and bars will be able to reopen more quickly.
