Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Baltimore man died in a motorcycle crash along I-695 Monday evening.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to a ramp from the inner loop of I-695 to northbound I-795 in Baltimore County around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash. MDSHA personnel initially responded to the crash, but called state police for assistance.
Stanley Lynch was pronounced dead on scene.
State Police took over the crash investigation. They learned Lynch lost control of his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle and was ejected after he collided into the jersey wall. Lynch and his motorcycle landed about 50 feet below atop a riverbed.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.