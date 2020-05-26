BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The president of Baltimore’s police officers union blasted Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Tuesday in the wake of a deadly Memorial Day Weekend that saw 10 people killed due to violence.
On Twitter, FOP President Mike Mancuso wrote that Harrison’s crime plan isn’t working and decried an officer shortage as harming proactive policing.
“Also, the talk of crime being down in some categories is expected in a Pandemic, considering the fact that we are under stay-at-home orders … Taking credit for this is disgusting!” Mancuso wrote.
The union president also took aim at Young, saying the “lame duck” mayor was more outraged by President Donald Trump’s visit to the city on Memorial Day than the ten weekend murders.
As of Tuesday, there have been 120 homicides in Baltimore in 2020, one more than at this time in 2019. Last year, the city saw its highest per-capita murder rate ever, with 348 murders occurring.