BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Industry is donating 2,000 interactive city kits to Baltimore Public Schools so that students can learn about the cannery industry.

The kits were inspired by the BMI’s Kids’ Cannery program, which is an immersive experience for grades 3-8 normally experience during a field trip to the museum.

During the field trips, students normally assume the roles of managers, foremen, can-makers, printers, labelers, steamers, shuckers, and can-fillers in an 1883 oyster cannery. They learned about the training and wages of skilled and unskilled workers. The students are “paid” with tokens.

“We know that students love the hands-on learning that takes place in our Kids Cannery experience at the museum, and we wanted to replicate that for children who are not able to visit during this pandemic,” says Beth Maloney, Director of Interpretation at the BMI, who headed up the team of museum educators who designed the kits. “This will provide an analog experience to help fill in learning during the digital divide.”

The city kit incorporates this experience with social studies curriculum Each kit contains four lessons. The first two encourage students to closely investigate and interpret historic maps and photographs that are provided in the kit, as they answer questions on the historic canning industry and its workers. The third lesson involves hands-on learning as students are guided through the steps involved in making their own cardboard can for vegetables. The fourth lesson allows students to flex their math muscles through a dice game that helps them learn the steps involved in building a successful canning business. The kit is complete with the lesson packets, components to make a cardboard can, crayons, and dice.

The kits will be distributed at city food sites in the first week of June.