BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for missing 71-year-old William Williams.

He was last seen on May 26, 2020 in the 5500 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue.

Mr. Williams is approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Family and friends are concerned about Mr. Williams’ well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Williams is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

