BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six inmates at state-run correctional facilities have now died due to the coronavirus, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Tuesday.
The latest DPSCS data shows 396 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the correctional system. Of the 396 cases, 237 were among officers, 145 were among inmates and 14 were among non-uniformed staff. No officers have died due to the virus.
Eight of the non-uniformed staff members, 39 of the inmates and 149 of the officers have since recovered.
The deaths involved at least one inmate each at the Jessup Correctional Institution, Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in Jessup, Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown and the Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville.
The Jessup Correctional Institution leads the DPSCS-run facilities with 92 confirmed cases, including 48 among inmates and 26 among officers.
