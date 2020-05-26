BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — Harford County residents can now get free Internet access from the parking lots at five county buildings, where public WI-Fi has been expanded during the coronavirus pandemic.
Although community buildings are generally closed to the public, the Harford County Office of Information and Communication Technology installed external Wi-Fi access points at the Agricultural Center in Street, Churchville Recreational Center’s Level Building, Fallston Activity Center, McFaul Activities Center in Bel Air, and the Havre de Grace Senior Center.
Passwords aren’t required, county officials said, but users must agree to standard terms before getting onto the Internet.
They said the signals will be strongest closer to the buildings.
“For our residents who need or want Internet connectivity during this crisis, we expanded the free public Wi-Fi normally accessible inside these buildings to the parking lots outside,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We understand this is not the only solution, and our work continues with the private sector on rural broadband, but we wanted to bring some help fairly quickly and make it available to everyone.”
Free public Wi-Fi is also available in the parking lots at all 11 branches of Harford County Public Library and the library administration building in Belcamp.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.