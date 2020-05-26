



Local summer camps and swim teams are asking Gov. Larry Hogan for guidance on reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The businesses are hoping to be deemed essential by the governor so they can open immediately, but if not, they want to be given a timeline for reopening.

Right now, summer camps and swimming pools are still closed.

According to Gov. Hogan’s recovery plan, they will be allowed to reopen in Phase Two, which state lawmakers hope will start sometime this week.

Alex Jacobs, with Coppermine Racquet and Fitness, said he believes his summer camp is essential to the wellness of Baltimore’s youth. He also said it’s essential to parents planning to go back to work.

“Our summer camp was supposed to start this Monday coming up, there’s no guidelines, we have nothing to follow,” Jacobs said.

A group of local business owners got together Tuesday to ask their local and state representatives for more information about when it will be their turn to open up their doors.

State Delegate Kathy Szeliga said she hopes this next phase goes into effect this week.

“We look around and see Lowes and Home Depot and Walmart parking lots packed, and yet these small businesses who put everything on the line are closed,” she said.

Another business in attendance was the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, a year-round swim team, responsible for coaching Olympic athletes like Michael Phelps.

“This summer’s Olympics were postponed until next year, and our Olympic swimmers and our other 240 swimmers are not practicing,” Kevin Botsford, President of North Baltimore Aquatic Club, said.

If and when camp or swim leagues do reopen, businesses owners said they’re prepared to limit the number of campers in each group and the number of people in the pool, do temperature checks, and regular disinfecting, among other safety measures.

