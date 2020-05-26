PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A man was arrested earlier Tuesday for driving erratically in Pikesville, police say.
Baltimore County Police received a 911 call at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning for a person driving erratically in the 400 block of Mt. Wilson Lane in Pikesville, around the campus of Ner Israel Rabbinical College.
The caller said the driver was trying to run people over in a black Nissan. As officers were en route to respond, they saw the car at Mt. Wilson Lane and Reisterstown Road. They tried to stop the car and it fled down Reisterstown Road.
After a brief pursuit, the car was stopped at Reisterstown and Fallstaff roads. Police said the suspect wouldn’t get out of the vehicle or comply with their orders so they broke the driver’s window in order to arrest the suspect.
During the arrest, one officer was injured and taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma as a precaution.
Police learned the suspect was a former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College and at least one staff member was targeted with the car but no one was injured.
The suspect has been arrested, police said more details will be revealed once he is formally charged.