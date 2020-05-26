



Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center announced Tuesday it has installed a new ICU inpatient wing to care for COVID-19 and critical patients.

The units, “Strategic, Temporary, Acuity-Adaptable Treatment” modular units or STAAT Mod, arrived on April 25 and were assembled and connected to the hospital, and are ready to receive their first patients this month, Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a press release Tuesday.

He said Adventist is the first hospital in the nation to install these units.

“Maryland is proud that Fort Washington Medical Center is the first hospital in the country to receive this ICU-level of care unit,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This newly constructed unit is another example of increasing hospital capacity for care of patients suffering from COVID-19 in Prince George’s County.”

Twelve modules were installed adjacent to the hospital and offer 16 private ICU rooms with isolation and adequate support space.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented event and we are both grateful and proud to be able to bring the cutting-edge solution to our Fort Washington location,” said Terry Forde, President and CEO, Adventist HealthCare. “Being able to deploy an ICU-level facility and care in three weeks gives our team an opportunity to help even more people in our area who need care so urgently right now.”

