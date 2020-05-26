ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 60 percent of Marylanders think restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus “have been about right,” a Gonzales poll released Tuesday found.
According to the poll, 63 percent of Marylanders felt the restrictions were about right while 22 percent said they went too far. Sixty-four percent of respondents said stay-at-home measures have been worth it while 22 percent said they caused more harm than good.
The measures had the most support in hard-hit areas like Baltimore City and the Washington, D.C., suburbs, where 78 percent and 72 percent of respondents respectively thought they were worth it.
Despite that, a majority — 53 percent — of respondents said they or someone close to them were out of work or lost income due to the pandemic, with the number jumping to 64 percent in rural Maryland.
Statewide, 57 percent of respondents expressed some level of concern about becoming seriously sickened by COVID-19, with 17 percent saying they were very concerned and 40 percent saying they were somewhat concerned. Just 13 percent said they were not at all concerned about contracting the virus.
The poll, which was conducted between May 19 and May 23, was made up of 810 registered voters who said they are likely to vote in the general election this fall.
