



The Ravens re-opened their training facility Tuesday under Phase One of the NFL’s process, the team announced.

“We have re-opened the Under Armour Performance Center under Phase I of the NFL’s process,” the Ravens tweeted Tuesday.

Under Phase One of the NFL’s re-opening process, coaches and players are still not permitted to return.

Related Coverage:

The only players permitted to return under Phase One are those rehabbing injures.

We have re-opened the Under Armour Performance Center under Phase I of the NFL’s process. Coaches and players are still not permitted to return, per NFL rules. No more than 75 employees or contractors are permitted in the building.

📰: https://t.co/2lskVFesyH pic.twitter.com/8KKGsiakix — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 26, 2020

CBS News reports no more than 75 employees or contractors are permitted in the building, under the NFL’s guidelines.

The NFL said in April that it still plans to start the season on time.

The Ravens are slated to open up their season at home on Sunday, September 13, against the Cleveland Browns. You can watch all the action from that game right here on WJZ.