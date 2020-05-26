Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man is dead following a May 15 shooting in Baltimore County.
Responding officers found Keynon Jerrod Bryant lying in backyard of a home in the 6200 block of Radecke Avenue just after 2 a.m.
He was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death on May 24.
Baltimore County Homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.