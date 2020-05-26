



A popular Ocean City eatery will remain closed during the summer of 2020 due to coronavirus.

The owner of Paul Revere Smorgasbord wrote in a Facebook post that due to new COVID-19 guidelines, the restaurant decided not to reopen its buffet for the 2020 season

“It is with a very heavy heart and much disappointment to announce to all of our friends and customers that due to new Covid-19 guidelines, It has been decided that the buffet-style Restaurant “Paul Revere Smorgasbord” will not reopen for this 2020 season,” the post reads. “Restaurants in Maryland have yet to receive any inside or outside dining accommodations at this late date which has made it hard to make any business decisions.”

They said the state has yet to give restaurants any guidelines on how to open safely and it was hard to make any business decisions.

“Thank you to all for your wonderful words and for checking in over the past few months! we apologize for this late decision as we were working hard and being very hopeful to the last possible moment,” the post continued.

However, the owner said his other businesses like The Plim Plaza Hotel, Caribbean Pool Bar and The Mug and Mallet Crabhouse remain open along 2nd Street of the boardwalk.

