Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Back Up, COVID-19 Cases Top 47.6K
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Ravens News, Jamal Adams, Ryan Mayer


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With about a month an a half before training camp, it would appear from recent reports that Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is still exploring all avenues to improving his team. According to New York Daily News columnist Gary Myers, the team has “pretty strong” interest in New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. Via the team’s website.

“The other team heard pretty strong today was the Ravens, and that makes a lot of sense,” Myers said. “… He would fit in perfectly there.”

The noise surrounding Adams has ramped up this offseason with the third-year pro making it known that he wants a new contract. The 24-year-old has made back-to-back Pro Bowls and was a 1st team All Pro selection in 2019. And, The Athletic’s beat reporter for the Jets, Connor Hughes, reported that the team and Adams haven’t had any discussion about the financial details of a new contract because Jets GM Joe Douglas would prefer to wait a little longer on an extension.

So, that has led to a lot of discussion pointing towards the fact that Adams’ time in New York could be coming to an end.

Before Ravens fans get too excited imagining Adams in the purple and black, they are just one team with reported interest. The other notable team in the conversation is Adams’ hometown Dallas Cowboys.

However, in an Instagram live conversation with former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, Adams praised the Ravens organization for their focus on the defensive side of the ball.

There were reports last season that the Ravens were actively trying to acquire Adams prior to the trade deadline. It appears that interest remains, though nothing has come to fruition yet.

