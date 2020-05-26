



With about a month an a half before training camp, it would appear from recent reports that Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is still exploring all avenues to improving his team. According to New York Daily News columnist Gary Myers, the team has “pretty strong” interest in New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. Via the team’s website.

“The other team heard pretty strong today was the Ravens, and that makes a lot of sense,” Myers said. “… He would fit in perfectly there.”

The noise surrounding Adams has ramped up this offseason with the third-year pro making it known that he wants a new contract. The 24-year-old has made back-to-back Pro Bowls and was a 1st team All Pro selection in 2019. And, The Athletic’s beat reporter for the Jets, Connor Hughes, reported that the team and Adams haven’t had any discussion about the financial details of a new contract because Jets GM Joe Douglas would prefer to wait a little longer on an extension.

So, that has led to a lot of discussion pointing towards the fact that Adams’ time in New York could be coming to an end.

2. Sticking point on extension is simple. Guys like Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack played four seasons (and won DPOY) before their extensions. #Jets don't want to do Adams' deal after three years for the highest-paid-safety money he wants. In 2021 it could be a different story. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 23, 2020

Before Ravens fans get too excited imagining Adams in the purple and black, they are just one team with reported interest. The other notable team in the conversation is Adams’ hometown Dallas Cowboys.

The latest just now from my Jamal Adams source: "The Cowboys are seriously in play now that they confirmed the Jets want 1st and 3rd round picks for Adams."

'Boys $5.6M under cap and need to get long-term deal done with Dak to lower his $31.4M franchise number to sign Adams. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 22, 2020

However, in an Instagram live conversation with former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, Adams praised the Ravens organization for their focus on the defensive side of the ball.

Tony Jefferson makes his Ravens pitch to safety Jamal Adams, who’s reportedly at an impasse with the Jets over contract negotiations: “I’m just saying, you fit what they do.” (via @HassanNewEra) pic.twitter.com/LlYRBXsxMr — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 22, 2020

There were reports last season that the Ravens were actively trying to acquire Adams prior to the trade deadline. It appears that interest remains, though nothing has come to fruition yet.