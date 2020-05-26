Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Back Up, COVID-19 Cases Top 47.6K
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America is preparing for the new normal ahead of its reopening.

The park in Prince George’s County says once guests are allowed back inside, they will see extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols like temperature checks, touchless bag checks and face mask requirements.

Plus, in order to visit, guests will have to reserve their spot online and will be assigned an arrival time.

Social distancing will also be strictly enforced. Not only on rides, but in dining areas, retail locations and arcades.

