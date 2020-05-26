Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Back Up, COVID-19 Cases Top 47.6K
PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested overnight Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing a restaurant in Anne Arundel County where one of them was a former employee, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a commercial burglary at Tandoori Kabob in Pasadena at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The owner saw one of the front windows of his restaurant had been smashed out and then saw a white Ford pickup truck quickly leaving from the back of the restaurant. He said he recognized the passenger as a former employee.

The victim gave police a license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers found the driver and passenger, then arrested them.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The two are identified as Julio Enrique Velazquez-Torres, 34, of Glen Burnie, and Joseph Richard Twomey, 59, of Pasadena.

