WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Wheaton on Tuesday morning.
The victim has been identified as Francisco Anton Medrano Campos, 29, of the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle.
Police were called shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead by EMS.
Witness told police they had seen two men leaving the scene of the shooting just after it happened. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate any suspects.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Division continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.
Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.