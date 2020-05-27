BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore police officer who was shot Tuesday night after pursuing a possible drunk driver is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday.
The officer was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Light Street in the city’s Federal Hill neighborhood.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officer tried to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. The driver led the officer on a pursuit before crashing into a parked car and fleeing on foot.
During the foot chase, the suspect shot the officer, hitting him in the lower abdomen, Harrison said. The officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and did not require surgery.
Harrison credited the officer’s body armor with protecting him, saying it “very likely saved his life.”
The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. While Harrison said he hasn’t visited the officer due to hospital visitor restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, the officer is reportedly in good spirits.
Police said the suspect carjacked a blue Toyota Camry and escaped. They are considered “armed and dangerous,” Harrison said.
A suspect description has not been released.