BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Baltimore police officer in Federal Hill Tuesday night as 28-year-old Antonio Oliver Janifer.
Janifer is accused of shooting Officer Joshua Jackson, who was rushed to the hospital but has since been discharged.
READ MORE: Police: Officer Joshua Jackson Released From Hospital After Federal Hill Shooting, Suspect Remains On The Loose
Police announce the arrest warrant got Antonio Oliver Janifer, 28, in connection to the police officer shooting and carjacking in Federal Hill Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/zcPKX47Wlk
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) May 27, 2020
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Janifer is believed to be armed and dangerous.
“He has a history of violence and is a repeat violent offender who should have never been out on the streets of Baltimore,” the commissioner said.
https://www.facebook.com/BaltimoreCityPolice/videos/2622854204654955/