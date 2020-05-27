WATCH LIVEGov. Larry Hogan Addresses Marylanders On Coronavirus Latest At 5 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Baltimore police officer in Federal Hill Tuesday night as 28-year-old Antonio Oliver Janifer.

Janifer is accused of shooting Officer Joshua Jackson, who was rushed to the hospital but has since been discharged.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Janifer is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“He has a history of violence and is a repeat violent offender who should have never been out on the streets of Baltimore,” the commissioner said.

