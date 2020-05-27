BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced the seven recipients of their Ravens Scholars scholarships for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday.
The seven Baltimore-area high school seniors received a $5,000 renewable scholarship ($20,000 over four years) to support their college educations. The selections were made based on the recipients’ academic achievements, extracurricular participation and community service.
In order to make the announcement, the team enlisted the help of former wide receiver Torrey Smith who surprised the recipients.
"Once you learn something, no one can take that knowledge away from you."@TorreySmithWR surprised our truly amazing group of Ravens Scholars with the news that they will receive $20,000 college scholarships. pic.twitter.com/YozdbHnPhb
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 27, 2020
The Class of 2020 Ravens Scholars are:
- Seantia Bryant, Green Street Academy
- Gabriella Chalker, Hereford High School
- Kayla Gauger, Green Street Academy
- Jada Paschall, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School
- Liz Gomez-Pena, Green Street Academy
- Jarra Omar, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School
- Donaysia Torbit – Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School
This marks the 11th year of the program, funded by the Ravens Foundation, that aims to help local youth continue their education at the college level. Over 200 applications were received for this year’s class from students who attend public schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Carroll County.