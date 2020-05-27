BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catholic churches in Baltimore may reopen for mass at the end of the month, but only at the third of the seating capacity.
In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop William E. Lori said Catholic churches should be able open in time for the Feast of Pentecost on March 31, but that only some will be able to attend. He said whether or not a church reopens would be based on the local jurisdiction and the whether the individual church leaders believe it will be safe.
“I am happy to announce that some of us, at least, will be able to return to Mass for the feast of Pentecost, though only at one-third the seating capacity of our churches,” Archbishop William E. Lori said in a letter.
“If you are vulnerable, sick or simply apprehensive about gathering with others at this time, consider staying at home,” Lori added. “The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will remain in effect through Phase II of our reopening.”