ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are asking for your help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Annapolis.
Cassandra Rose White (Cassie) was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in the 1600 block of Elkwood Court in Annapolis.
Anyone with information regarding Cassie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
11 year old Cassandra Rose White (Cassie) has been reported missing. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on May 27th in the 1600 block of Elkwood Court in Annapolis. Anyone with information regarding Cassie's whereabouts is asked to call 410-222-8610 or 911. pic.twitter.com/NdAgZ4Ijam
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) May 28, 2020
No further information has been provided at this time.