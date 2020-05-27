Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Increase Slightly For 2nd Day, Total Cases Reach More Than 48K
Filed Under:Annapolis Police, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are asking for your help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Annapolis.

Cassandra Rose White (Cassie) was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in the 1600 block of Elkwood Court in Annapolis.

Anyone with information regarding Cassie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

No further information has been provided at this time.

