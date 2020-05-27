Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly two dozen Baltimore City Fire Department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, the department said Wednesday.
In total, 21 members of the department have tested positive for COVID-19. None of them are currently being quarantined.
As of Wednesday, the state health department reports there have been 5,054 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city.
