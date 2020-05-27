ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations slightly increased for the second day in a row in Maryland, according to new data released Wednesday.
Hospitalizations went from 1,315 to 1,338 in 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 520 are in the ICU. Maryland state health officials reported 48,423 confirmed cases of coronavirus as well. That’s an increase of 736 cases since Tuesday.
Maryland officials report that a total of 2,270 people have died from coronavirus, that 53 more people since Tuesday, and there are 122 more people they suspect died from the virus as well.
A total of 8,281 people have been hospitalized over the span of the pandemic and 3,401 have been released from isolation.
More than 213,600 negative tests results have been reported across the state.
Today, @MDHealthDept reports 48,423 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.
This marks an increase of 736 cases since yesterday.
Maryland has 2,270 deaths, 213,632 negative tests and 3,401 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/9LEHaSDimJ pic.twitter.com/Eq50ET2fww
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) May 27, 2020
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Here’s a breakdown of numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|177
|(15)
|Anne Arundel
|3,448
|(154)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,054
|(228)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|5,562
|(304)
|16*
|Calvert
|314
|(16)
|2*
|Caroline
|243
|Carroll
|817
|(82)
|4*
|Cecil
|354
|(21)
|Charles
|1,008
|(70)
|1*
|Dorchester
|133
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,786
|(96)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|801
|(46)
|3*
|Howard
|1,760
|(50)
|4*
|Kent
|160
|(15)
|Montgomery
|10,467
|(535)
|37*
|Prince George’s
|14,100
|(496)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|151
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|400
|(16)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|84
|(1)
|Washington
|418
|(12)
|Wicomico
|910
|(25)
|Worcester
|193
|(10)
|1*
|Data not available
|(61)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,119
|10-19
|2,025
|(1)
|20-29
|6,597
|(11)
|1*
|30-39
|8,940
|(28)
|4*
|40-49
|8,754
|(66)
|3*
|50-59
|7,994
|(153)
|11*
|60-69
|5,751
|(358)
|13*
|70-79
|3,724
|(563)
|16*
|80+
|3,519
|(1,030)
|68*
|Data not available
|(60)
|6*
|Female
|25,206
|(1,121)
|67*
|Male
|23,217
|(1,149)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|14,217
|(941)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|917
|(85)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,575
|(944)
|63*
|Hispanic
|11,956
|(204)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,341
|(27)
|Data not available
|9,417
|(69)
|7*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.