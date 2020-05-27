Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Up Slightly, COVID-19 Cases Top 47.6K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations slightly increased for the second day in a row in Maryland, according to new data released Wednesday.

Hospitalizations went from 1,315 to 1,338 in 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 520 are in the ICU.  Maryland state health officials reported 48,423 confirmed cases of coronavirus as well. That’s an increase of 736 cases since Tuesday.

Maryland officials report that a total of 2,270 people have died from coronavirus, that 53 more people since Tuesday, and there are 122 more people they suspect died from the virus as well.

A total of 8,281 people have been hospitalized over the span of the pandemic and 3,401 have been released from isolation.

More than 213,600 negative tests results have been reported across the state.

 

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 177 (15)
Anne Arundel 3,448 (154) 9*
Baltimore City 5,054 (228) 8*
Baltimore County 5,562 (304) 16*
Calvert 314 (16) 2*
Caroline 243
Carroll 817 (82) 4*
Cecil 354 (21)
Charles 1,008 (70) 1*
Dorchester 133 (3)
Frederick 1,786 (96) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 801 (46) 3*
Howard 1,760 (50) 4*
Kent 160 (15)
Montgomery 10,467 (535) 37*
Prince George’s 14,100 (496) 24*
Queen Anne’s 151 (12)
St. Mary’s 400 (16)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 84 (1)
Washington 418 (12)
Wicomico 910 (25)
Worcester 193 (10) 1*
Data not available (61) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,119
10-19 2,025 (1)
20-29 6,597 (11) 1*
30-39 8,940 (28) 4*
40-49 8,754 (66) 3*
50-59 7,994 (153) 11*
60-69 5,751 (358) 13*
70-79 3,724 (563) 16*
80+ 3,519 (1,030) 68*
Data not available (60) 6*
Female 25,206 (1,121) 67*
Male 23,217 (1,149) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 14,217 (941) 39*
Asian (NH) 917 (85) 6*
White (NH) 9,575 (944) 63*
Hispanic 11,956 (204) 7*
Other (NH) 2,341 (27)
Data not available 9,417 (69) 7*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

