ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to address Marylanders at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hogan who recently announced a phase 1 reopening of the state, is expected to make more announcements Wednesday.
The state saw its first slight increase in hospitalizations Tuesday after weeks of declines.
Over the holiday weekend, crowds were seen packing parts of Ocean City’s boardwalk — and only some were seen wearing masks.
The governor could ease more restrictions or could make some other coronavirus-related announcement.
Since the governor lifted some restrictions, many counties have followed suit. But some have remained under a stay at home order — like Baltimore City, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, as cases continued to grow there. Baltimore City officials announced Tuesday they were finally seeing some promising improvement.
Businesses are preparing for the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan. Restaurants and bars are looking at ways they can make sure customers social distance and are looking at outdoor eating opportunities. Many communities are setting up pick-up/drop-off zones as well as looking at ways to shut down roads to vehicular traffic to allow for more space for restaurants to expand their seating.
