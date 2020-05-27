Comments
CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a person who they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Crofton with a long gun early Wednesday morning.
The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Defense Highway. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the robber entered the store with a long gun, took an undisclosed amount of cash, lottery tickets and other items and then pepper-sprayed a clerk.
The clerk suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.