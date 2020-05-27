PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The former Ner Israel Rabbinical College student accused of trying to run people over near the school Tuesday morning has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said Wednesday.
Manooel Yerooshalmy, 33, of Baltimore, was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore after fleeing from police. He also faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, among other charges.
A 911 caller reported seeing a person driving erratically in the 400 block of Mount Wilson Lane in Pikesville near the college around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The person told police the driver was trying to run people over in a black Nissan SUV.
When police saw the vehicle nearby, Yerooshalmy reportedly fled, leading officers on a pursuit into northwest Baltimore. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Reisterstown and Fallstaff roads, at which point police said officers had to break the driver’s window in order to arrest him.
At least one college staff member was targeted but no one was injured, police said.
Yerooshalmy is being held without bail.