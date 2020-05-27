BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Mary J. Wilson, the first African-American senior zookeeper at the Maryland Zoo of Baltimore and who specialized in the care of gorillas and elephants, has died after a battle with the coronavirus. She was 83.
Mike McClure, the Maryland Zoo of Baltimore’s curator who worked with Wilson, confirmed she passed away Thursday as a result of COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
McClure said that Wilson, “had a wonderful relationship and understood the animals.”
“Mary is one of those icons that stands out in my history. Mary had been at the zoo for years and took time to share her knowledge and teach me,” McClure said.
McClure also said they had two otters who had been named after her: Mary and Wilson.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.