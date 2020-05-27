Coronavirus In MDRestaurants, VFWs, Elks Lodge Can Offer Outdoor Dining Starting Friday
Filed Under: Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland


BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Mary J. Wilson, the first African-American senior zookeeper at the Maryland Zoo of Baltimore and who specialized in the care of gorillas and elephants, has died after a battle with the coronavirus. She was 83.

Mike McClure, the Maryland Zoo of Baltimore’s curator who worked with Wilson, confirmed she passed away Thursday as a result of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

McClure said that Wilson, “had a wonderful relationship and understood the animals.”

“Mary is one of those icons that stands out in my history. Mary had been at the zoo for years and took time to share her knowledge and teach me,” McClure said. 

McClure also said they had two otters who had been named after her: Mary and Wilson.

