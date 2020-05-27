



A new COVID-19 testing site will open this week at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said no doctor’s note or appointment is required to be tested at the amusement park in Woodmore starting Friday, May 29.

“There are now more COVID-19 testing options for Maryland residents than ever,” said Governor Hogan. “Using our expanded capacity and supplies, we continue to increase testing options by opening new sites and enhancing capacity at existing testing locations. I want to thank Six Flags America for partnering with us to host this drive-thru testing site so that we can continue getting more tests to more Marylanders.”

Any Maryland resident who believes they may have been exposed to coronavirus can go get tested at Six Flags. The tests are being provided by Maryland Department of Health at out-of-pocket cost.

This is one of two new state-operated COVID-19 testing sites opening this week in Prince George’s County. The state will also begin testing at the converted Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) station in Clinton starting Thursday, May 28.

With the addition of the Six Flags America and Clinton VEIP testing sites, there will be a total of 11 drive-through, community-based testing sites operating in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) this week. The full list of sites includes the Carroll County Ag Center as well as converted VEIP stations in Bel Air (Harford County), Columbia (Howard County), Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County), Hagerstown (Washington County), Owings Mill (Baltimore County), Prince Frederick (Calvert County), Waldorf (Charles County), and White Oak (Montgomery County).

Hogan also announced partnerships with the pharmacies across the state including CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart.

Six Flags America is also preparing to reopen to guests once its allowed to.

The park in Prince George’s County says once guests are allowed back inside, they will see extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols like temperature checks, touchless bag checks and face mask requirements.

