Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Gaithersburg-based Novavax is expanding to create more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Gaithersburg-based Novavax is expanding to create more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The company just started human trials in Australia, and now, its buying a facility in the Czech Republic for $167 million. The facility could create an additional one billion doses starting next year.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The vaccine, created by Novavax, showed promising results in animal studies. We’re expected to learn how the first phase of human trials went this July.
If all goes well, phase two will expand to several countries.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.