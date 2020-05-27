Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that damaged the playground at the Freetown Village Boys and Girls Club in Pasadena over the weekend was intentionally set, officials said Wednesday.
The fire happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found the plastic and metal base of the playground fully involved in fire.
The blaze was so hot it damaged the siding on two nearby homes, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. In total, it caused $30,000 in damage.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Investigating Playground Fire In Pasadena
Investigators have since determined the fire was not an accident. The department released surveillance video showing the suspects in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 410-222-TIPS or fill out this online form.