Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Perdue Farms announced this week they will be donating nearly 50,000 pounds of chicken to Kingdom Worship Center in Baltimore for community distribution.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for individual families. Perdue Farms said this donation will feed over 4,000 families in the Baltimore region.
Local worship assemblies in the Baltimore region are also invited to pick up cases of chicken for their congregants, or to distribute to the community.
