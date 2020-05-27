



A 23-year-old University of Connecticut student suspected in two killings could be in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to authorities.

Peter Manfredonia is wanted in a deadly assault in Willington, Connecticut, Friday and then a homicide in Derby, Connecticut on Sunday morning.

Manfredonia is believed to be armed with several stolen weapons during a home invasion.

The manhunt has stretched across several states from Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennslyvania and now Maryland.

A stolen Hyundai Santa Fe linked to was Manfredonia recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said the fugitive was spotted at a Sheetz in Pennsylvania and then allegedly took an Uber to Hagerstown.

Maryland State Police, meanwhile, released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“We are aware of the information issued by the Pennsylvania State Police and are following up with them. Our troopers are being notified of this and will be on the lookout for the suspect. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Any questions regarding the ongoing search for Manfredonia should be directed to the US Marshals Service.”

🚨UPDATE🚨 New Tip puts MANFREDONIA in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The stolen Hyundai Santa Fe WAS recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qcnwQy4T2l — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 27, 2020

Police said Manfredonia is suspected of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and assaulting another man in Willington. Cynthia DeMers told the Hartford Courant that the two men had been attacked after they found Manfredonia walking along a road and offered him a ride back to his motorcycle.

“It could have been anybody who offered him a ride,” she said. “It could have been any of my neighbors’ husbands. It just happened to be mine.”

The other man suffered severe wounds described as sword or machete wounds, state police said.

Then the police were called to another Connecticut home on Sunday morning where a man said he was allegedly held against his will by Manfredonia. He told police the man left with food, several guns and the man’s truck. It was found abandoned near Osbornedale State Park around 6:45 a.m.

Investigators then went to the Derby home of one of his acquaintances, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, and found the man dead.

Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering.

If you see him, call 911.