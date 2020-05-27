COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Gaithersburg man has been charged with 35 counts of theft after he allegedly stole credit cars and other property from vehicles throughout Howard County.
Colin James Woodrow, 22, of Gaithersburg, has been charged with vehicle theft, theft, rogue and vagabond, credit card fraud and other related charges.
On April 30, police in Howard County recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Columbia. Inside the vehicle, officers found credit and debit cards, gift cards and other property. They also located receipts for purchases dated after the vehicle was reported stolen. Police then developed Woodrow as a suspect.
Officers linked the items found inside the vehicle to numerous theft from vehicles in the county. They believe Woodrow broke into vehicles and stole various items, then in some cases used the credit and debit cards he stole to make fraudulent purchases at various stores.
Police also connected Woodrow to two other vehicle thefts and found additional evidence of theft and credit card fraud in those vehicles.
Woodrow was arrested on May 22. In all, he was charged with three vehicle thefts and 10 theft from vehicles since March 14.
Police are continuing the investigation into Woodrow. We are also reminding you to never leave valuables in your vehicle, including spare keys to your car (each of the three vehicles was stolen this way)!