



Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, Maryland restaurants and social organizations will be able to safely reopen for outdoor dining, following strict public health requirements.

“Now, as of Friday at 5 o’clock, all jurisdictions statewide are able to move forward with fully completing stage one of reopening,” Gov. Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan said that restaurants must follow CDC and FDA guidelines when they reopen.

“Patrons must be appropriately distanced, with no more than six people seated at a table,” Gov. Hogan said. “Restaurants are required to use single use disposable paper menus or sanitize reusable menus between each use.”

Restaurants must also sanitize outdoor tables and chairs between each customer seating, and all staff must be trained in current coronavirus related health and workplace guidelines.

The state saw hospitalizations slightly increase for the second day in a row Wednesday.

Who’s Open, Who’s Closed: County-By-County Breakdown As Maryland Reopens

Since the governor lifted some restrictions, many counties have followed suit. But some have remained under a stay at home order — like Baltimore City, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, as cases continued to grow there. Baltimore City officials announced Tuesday they were finally seeing some promising improvement.

Businesses are preparing for the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan. Restaurants and bars are looking at ways they can make sure customers social distance and are looking at outdoor eating opportunities. Many communities are setting up pick-up/drop-off zones as well as looking at ways to shut down roads to vehicular traffic to allow for more space for restaurants to expand their seating.

