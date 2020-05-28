



Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday that bars and restaurants can open for outdoor seating service on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. under state guidelines.

He also advanced the date for the opening of retail businesses to coincide with restaurants.

Today I am announcing our next steps forward. Beginning tomorrow, Friday May 29th at 5 p.m. restaurants and bars can open for outdoor seating under state guidance. And we will be moving up the opening of retail businesses to coincide with restaurants. https://t.co/A0obggGhhs — AACoExec (@AACoExec) May 28, 2020

The announcements come after Pittman consulted with health officials and his recovery workgroup, as well as members of the County Council.

Pittman will sign two executive orders tomorrow before 5:00 p.m. to put these new policies in place.

“I am able to make these announcements today because our public health recovery metrics have improved, and our staff has delivered the regulatory changes needed to move forward more quickly than expected,” Pittman said. “We are able to move from the blunt tools of shutdown to the sharper tools of testing, contact tracing, and innovative safety measures that our businesses have developed.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, non-essential businesses that are currently operating under curbside pickup only are able to open to customers. The maximum number of occupants will be calculated based on 150 square feet per person.

Foodservice establishments, which include bars, restaurants and social clubs with dining facilities, may serve food and beverages for consumption in outdoor seating areas in accordance with state guidelines.

