TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Thursday that the County is aligning its reopening process with the State’s current guidelines.
Effective at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, Baltimore County is allowing retail shops, barbershops, hair salons and houses of worship to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Olszewski also said that outdoor dining services will be permitted and the county’s beloved drive-in movie theater, Bengie’s, can reopen.
The county executive stressed that residents should remain vigilant.
“We should all continue to stay vigilant by maintaining six feet distance from others and wearing masks in public spaces,” Olszewski said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely in the coming days and weeks.”
Olszewski said that if these new measures have a negative effect on public health, the county will not hesitate to reconsider the order.