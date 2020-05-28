BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The accolades keep piling up for the Ravens following their 2019 season. On Thursday, general manager Eric DeCosta was named NFL Executive of the Year by Sporting News.
The 49-year-old DeCosta was in his first year on the job in 2019 and made several key additions to the roster that helped the team go a league-best 14-2. The most notable moves he made were bringing in running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas in free agency before trading for defensive back Marcus Peters. Add in draft picks Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Miles Boykin and Justice Hill and it’s easy to understand why DeCosta’s peers picked him for the honor.
DeCosta said in a statement that he’s proud to receive the award though it does feel a little out of place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m honored to win the Sporting News Executive of the Year award even though it’s hard to accept such a distinction while so many people in our great country are suffering. My thoughts are with all the care givers who devote the very best of themselves,” DeCosta said. “That said, I am indebted to Steve Bisciotti for giving me a chance to be GM, John Harbaugh and our fine players, our scouts who set a high standard around the NFL, and most of all, Ozzie Newsome, the greatest executive in my lifetime and a wonderful mentor and friend. Our collective eyes are on a bigger prize and this award, while greatly appreciated, is a reminder that our task is unfinished.”
The 49-year-old hasn’t wasted any time making big splashes in year two of his tenure either. This offseason, he’s traded for defensive end Calais Campbell, signed defensive tackle Derek Wolfe, agreed to a contract extension with Peters and franchise tagged pass rusher Matthew Judon.
San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch was named Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Executive of the Year in January. The Sporting News’ award has been handed out every year since 1972 with the lone exception being 2013.