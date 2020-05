The accolades keep piling up for the Ravens following their 2019 season. On Thursday, general manager Eric DeCosta was named NFL Executive of the Year by Sporting News.

The 49-year-old DeCosta was in his first year on the job in 2019 and made several key additions to the roster that helped the team go a league-best 14-2. The most notable moves he made were bringing in running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas in free agency before trading for defensive back Marcus Peters. Add in draft picks Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Miles Boykin and Justice Hill and it’s easy to understand why DeCosta’s peers picked him for the honor.

DeCosta said in a statement that he’s proud to receive the award though it does feel a little out of place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.