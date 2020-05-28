



Hospitalizations are flat after two days of slight increases this week, and 37 more people have died from the coronavirus since Wednesday morning, state officials say.

Maryland health officials report there are now 49,709 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from 48,423 cases- an increase of 1,286 cases since the day before.

The state has conducted 316,797 tests, and 225,149 people have tested negative. The state’s positivity rate is now at 12.4 percent.

Baltimore City has an 11.5 percent positivity rate, while Baltimore County is at 11.7 percent, Anne Arundel County is at 13.2 percent and Howard County is at 8.6 percent.

At this time, 2,307 people have died of the virus, confirmed by the state, with another 121 probable deaths reported.

Hospitalizations went from 1,338 to 1,334 in 24 hours. There are 511 people in intensive care and 823 people in acute care. Throughout the course of the pandemic, 8,392 people have been hospitalized. Of those, 3,468 people were released from isolation.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to have the highest number of cases, at 14,508 and 10,752 respectively. Baltimore County is at 5,678 cases, with Baltimore City at 5,203 cases.

Take a look at the data breakdowns provided by state officials:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 178 (15) Anne Arundel 3,556 (154) 9* Baltimore City 5,203 (232) 8* Baltimore County 5,678 (308) 15* Calvert 320 (16) 1* Caroline 245 Carroll 840 (82) 3* Cecil 356 (22) Charles 1,027 (71) 1* Dorchester 136 (3) Frederick 1,824 (97) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 827 (46) 3* Howard 1,815 (52) 4* Kent 165 (15) Montgomery 10,752 (542) 39* Prince George’s 14,508 (506) 24* Queen Anne’s 152 (12) St. Mary’s 417 (19) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 87 (1) Washington 423 (12) Wicomico 919 (27) Worcester 198 (10) 1* Data not available (63) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,182 10-19 2,119 (1) 20-29 6,815 (13) 1* 30-39 9,214 (29) 4* 40-49 8,989 (66) 3* 50-59 8,176 (155) 11* 60-69 5,867 (362) 11* 70-79 3,780 (573) 16* 80+ 3,567 (1,046) 69* Data not available (62) 6* Female 25,849 (1,137) 66* Male 23,860 (1,170) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 14,473 (952) 38* Asian (NH) 938 (88) 6* White (NH) 9,762 (960) 61* Hispanic 12,422 (208) 7* Other (NH) 2,458 (29) Data not available 9,656 (70) 9*

