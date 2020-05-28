BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hospitalizations are flat after two days of slight increases this week, and 37 more people have died from the coronavirus since Wednesday morning, state officials say.
Maryland health officials report there are now 49,709 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from 48,423 cases- an increase of 1,286 cases since the day before.
The state has conducted 316,797 tests, and 225,149 people have tested negative. The state’s positivity rate is now at 12.4 percent.
Baltimore City has an 11.5 percent positivity rate, while Baltimore County is at 11.7 percent, Anne Arundel County is at 13.2 percent and Howard County is at 8.6 percent.
At this time, 2,307 people have died of the virus, confirmed by the state, with another 121 probable deaths reported.
Hospitalizations went from 1,338 to 1,334 in 24 hours. There are 511 people in intensive care and 823 people in acute care. Throughout the course of the pandemic, 8,392 people have been hospitalized. Of those, 3,468 people were released from isolation.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to have the highest number of cases, at 14,508 and 10,752 respectively. Baltimore County is at 5,678 cases, with Baltimore City at 5,203 cases.
Take a look at the data breakdowns provided by state officials:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|178
|(15)
|Anne Arundel
|3,556
|(154)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,203
|(232)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|5,678
|(308)
|15*
|Calvert
|320
|(16)
|1*
|Caroline
|245
|Carroll
|840
|(82)
|3*
|Cecil
|356
|(22)
|Charles
|1,027
|(71)
|1*
|Dorchester
|136
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,824
|(97)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|827
|(46)
|3*
|Howard
|1,815
|(52)
|4*
|Kent
|165
|(15)
|Montgomery
|10,752
|(542)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|14,508
|(506)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|152
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|417
|(19)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|87
|(1)
|Washington
|423
|(12)
|Wicomico
|919
|(27)
|Worcester
|198
|(10)
|1*
|Data not available
|(63)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,182
|10-19
|2,119
|(1)
|20-29
|6,815
|(13)
|1*
|30-39
|9,214
|(29)
|4*
|40-49
|8,989
|(66)
|3*
|50-59
|8,176
|(155)
|11*
|60-69
|5,867
|(362)
|11*
|70-79
|3,780
|(573)
|16*
|80+
|3,567
|(1,046)
|69*
|Data not available
|(62)
|6*
|Female
|25,849
|(1,137)
|66*
|Male
|23,860
|(1,170)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|14,473
|(952)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|938
|(88)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,762
|(960)
|61*
|Hispanic
|12,422
|(208)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,458
|(29)
|Data not available
|9,656
|(70)
|9*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.