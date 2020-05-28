Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving a tractor-trailing is slowing traffic in Howard County Thursday morning.
The crash occurred along I-95 north past exit 35 at MD 216 and Scaggsville Road.
The two right lanes are closed.
The crash involves a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle.
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 28, 2020