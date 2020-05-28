



For over two months, a Bowie native was one of thousands of cruise ship workers stuck on board the Emerald Princess Ship after the CDC issued a no sail order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, she’s finally back home.

Freeman spent most of the past two months in isolation inside small rooms like this on the Emerald Princess Cruise Ship.

“There were a lot of highs and lows,” she recalled. “Just being completely alone in a 231 square foot room.”

She was a guest entertainer on board, set to work for Princess Cruises until late July. But then came the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers got off on March 13, but Freeman was stranded.

“We were right off the coast of Florida, but the CDC was not allowing crew members to disembark due to the no sail order,” Freeman said.

With no guidelines or plan for crew members, there was a lot of uncertainty during her 60 days on board.

“It was really hard to find motivation,” Freeman said.

Her family reached out to elected officials to try to figure out how to get her home.

Meanwhile, she made the most of her time at sea. Freeman made TikTok’s featuring her time alone and with other crew members during the nine days they were allowed out of their rooms.

“We were like swimming in the pool, we were laying out tanning,” she said.

Finally, the CDC and Princess Cruises came to an agreement. The company signed at attestation, ensuring crew members wouldn’t interact with the public upon arrival on shore.

“No commercial flights, no commercial cars and that once we got home, we had to complete a 14 day quarantine,” Freeman said.

She flew on a charter to Newark Airport, and then her family.

Freeman arrived home to Bowie on May 9.

“I’m really grateful for how it all turned out for me,” she said.

