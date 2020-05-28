FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday that the county will fully implement the initial portion of Stage One of Gov. Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, allowing retail businesses, barbershops, hair salons and indoor worship to operate with limitations.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, retail businesses can reopen at 50 percent capacity.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Barbershops and hair salons can also reopen at 50 percent capacity and by appointment only. Morning hours must be established exclusively for seniors and other vulnerable residents at least one day each week.
Indoor worship facilities may open at 50 percent capacity. No more than 250 people may be present.
For all three categories, safety requirements include the use of face coverings by employees and customers, and physical distancing of six feet.
“Our success depends on everyone doing their part,” Gardner said. “By wearing masks and physically distancing ourselves, we are protecting our community.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.