Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City To Allow Outdoor Dining At Restaurants With Permits Starting 5 PM Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMTo Be Announced
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Frederick County, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday that the county will fully implement the initial portion of Stage One of Gov. Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, allowing retail businesses, barbershops, hair salons and indoor worship to operate with limitations.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, retail businesses can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Barbershops and hair salons can also reopen at 50 percent capacity and by appointment only. Morning hours must be established exclusively for seniors and other vulnerable residents at least one day each week.

Indoor worship facilities may open at 50 percent capacity. No more than 250 people may be present.

For all three categories, safety requirements include the use of face coverings by employees and customers, and physical distancing of six feet.

“Our success depends on everyone doing their part,” Gardner said. “By wearing masks and physically distancing ourselves, we are protecting our community.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply