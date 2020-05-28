



Baltimore City voters who are unable to vote by mail in the June 2 primary will have some in-person voting options on Election Day.

Six in-person voting locations will be available throughout the city.

The following locations will be open June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries, 6000 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21206

Edmondson High School, 501 N. Athol Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21229

University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center, 870 W. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, Md. 21201

Dr. Carter G. Woodson School #160, 2501 Seabury Road, Baltimore, Md. 21225

Northwestern High School #401, 6900 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21215

Northwood Elementary School #242, 5201 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, Md. 21239

Voting will be done primarily by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, and mail-in ballots have been sent by the U.S. Postal Service to all eligible state voters.

Eligible voters in the city who cannot vote by mail can vote at these locations or drop their ballots at one of the designated dro-off locations around the city.

All locations will be open by noon on Saturday, May 30 until June 2 at 8 p.m.

“We strongly encourage anyone who can vote by mail to do so,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. There is no postage required to submit a ballot. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail.”

The return ballot must be postmarked no later than June 2 but can be mailed at any time before election day. Voters should sign only the oath on the outside of the envelope but not the ballot itself.

Eligible voters who have not already received a ballot in the mail may request a ballot by emailing absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or calling 1-800-222-8683.