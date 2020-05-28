ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Restaurants in Howard County may open for customers for outdoor seating only, starting Friday at 5 p.m., County Executive Calvin Ball announced Thursday.

Restaurants and bars that do not currently have outdoor seating will receive information on an “expedited process” in the coming days to help with some operations.

“Howard County has an incredible restaurant and bar community, and we want these businesses to be able to reopen safely and effectively,” said Ball. “Outdoor seating is a meaningful first step, and we’re hopeful that if our data trends continue in the right direction we can resume more activities. Our team is working with our Health Department and local businesses to adjust and provide guidance on how to accommodate those without outdoor seating currently. We hope to have some creative solutions in the coming days.”

Food consumption restrictions at faith institutions will also be lifted at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“We are very pleased to hear that Howard County will be lifting their restrictions on faith institutions regarding food consumption. We are grateful to County Executive Ball and his team for working closely with our community and many others to ensure the health and safety of all while respecting essential elements of our faith traditions. These are unchartered waters for all in leadership, and it is essential that we continue to work together for the common good.” said Mary Ellen Russell, from the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The county government said it spoke with nearly 55 restaurant owners earlier Thursday and to 180 members of the County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

“Reopening of our restaurants is an indication of the perseverance and adaptability of Howard County businesses and residents to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Health Officer. “Continued social distancing practices will be necessary to maintain our successful efforts.”

“The announcement to allow outside seating is a huge step for our county and restaurants which contribute greatly to our community both economically and as a major employer of people,” said Leonardo McClarty, CEO of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce. “This is a major first step in getting our businesses open once again.”

Restaurants will still be able to use curbside pickup.

The county’s requirements for outdoor dining align with Gov. Hogan’s from Wednesday, and they add that self-serve buffets are not allowed.

They also said restaurants who are doing curbside pickup must have separate staff assigned to each operation without a crossover.

Sanitation measures will be put in place including handwash stations for employees, hand sanitizer at entries and exits for guests, disposable menus and disposable containers for condiments.