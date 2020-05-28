WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Members of Baltimore’s congressional delegation announced that Johns Hopkins Health Systems will receive $1 million from the Federal Communications Commission to establish a remote intensive care unit and invest in Telehealth equipment to care for COVID-19 patients.
The federal funding will allow JHHS to deploy Telehealth technology like cameras, tablets and more to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients from a safe distance.
The Telehealth program will include a COVID-19 Ambulatory Response Team and will serve patients in the surrounding communities through a regional public-private partnership.
The lawmakers issued the following statement in a press release Thursday:
“As Maryland continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must strengthen our state’s telehealth capacity so that providers can deliver care safely. Johns Hopkins’ telehealth program will help reach patients living in underserved areas and will increase access to care for communities of color and low-income residents that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Hopkins has been a leader on telehealth, and we are proud to continue fighting for additional federal funds to support Maryland’s hospitals and health care providers during this challenging time.”
These funds were awarded through the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
