BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Live! Casino and Hotel is getting ready to reopen its doors and get the slot machines back on.
They recently released their Play It Safe Plan for their eventual reopening.
The casino will only allow up to half of its occupancy in order for social distancing. Some slot machines will also be disabled, and plexiglass will be installed.
Everyone will have to wear a mask and get their temperature checked, and while everything will be sanitized, staff will also undergo COVID-19 training.
