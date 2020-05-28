



Maryland’s historical sites and museums are another part of the local economy that have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland is known for its rich history. Places like Fort McHenry, the Star Spangled Banner Flag House and downtown Annapolis draw in thousands of tourists from around the world every year.

But now, the entire industry is at a standstill while the state is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s weighing heavily on museums and historical sites.

“The tourism economy, the experience economy here in Maryland has seen some of the most profound job losses of any sector of Maryland’s economy,” Nicholas Redding, Executive Director of Preservation Maryland, said.

The group formed the Maryland Heritage Recovery Task Force in early May to figure out what needs to be done to support the museums, attractions and surrounding communities as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to remain closed.

“There’s a real threat that some museums may just never reopen if they’re not provided with support,” Redding said.

The group is working to make sure cultural attractions get federal and state funding. Redding said these attractions are vital to the state economy.

“Maryland depends on tourism, and if there aren’t places to visit and spend those dollars, we’re not going to capture those tourists,” Redding said.

Attractions like Fort McHenry draw in nearly $320 million across the state in tax revenue and $1.3 billion for the local economy. But that could be less this year given how long places like this have been shut down.

So, how can you help?

Amanda Davis with the Star Spangled Banner Flag House said to take advantage of the virtual programs many historic sites have created.

“Donations and that sort of thing. Some programming is pay by experience, so supporting museums if there is an online lecture that interests you,” Davis said.

And of course take a trip out to experience the history once they reopen.

For more information on the Maryland Heritage Recovery task force, click right here.

